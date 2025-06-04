Gender Clinic News

Gender Clinic News

May 2025

Risky business
Gender doctors in Australia face an uneasy waiting period as new treatment guidance is developed
  
Bernard Lane
12
They knew
The pressure is on Chile's Ministry of Health over the country's under-the-radar provision of paediatric medical transition
  
Bernard Lane
1
Put down the knife
French revolt; America's Cass report; Brazil's drugs of dignity; trans chatbots; Crenshaw's chainsaw; Trans Europe Express; antsy gender docs in NZ…
  
Bernard Lane
7
Gone, but not forgotten
The gender-affirming model requires the erasure of inconvenient claims and data
  
Bernard Lane
14
What went wrong?
Internal documents suggest that radically new gender treatment was approved at a children's hospital without proper evidence or oversight
9
US Health Swears Off Gender Meds for Kids
America's federal health authorities have aligned with Europe's more cautious position on care for gender-distressed minors
13
Mr Butler's puberty blues
It's come to light that Australia's Health Minister was more worried about puberty blockers than we knew
  
Bernard Lane
9

April 2025

Non-binary scalpel
Australia's plastic surgeons want universal public funding for "gender-affirming" operations
  
Bernard Lane
18
Detrans horizon
Norwegian regret; US school secrecy; South Africa under analysis; Trump's systematic review; NHS alert; no-clue Kiwi health chiefs; Joyce choice; Strum…
  
Bernard Lane
6
Brazil's doctors hit the brakes
The Federal Council of Medicine has joined the international shift to caution on puberty blockers
  
Bernard Lane
5
All options open
An Australian judge loosens the straitjacket of gender-conforming medicine
  
Bernard Lane
9
