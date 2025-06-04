Gender Clinic News
Autism alarm
A Danish autism association breaks the taboo on talking about the extra risks of gender medicalisation for neurodiverse young people
17 hrs ago
•
Bernard Lane
49
7
May 2025
Risky business
Gender doctors in Australia face an uneasy waiting period as new treatment guidance is developed
May 23
•
Bernard Lane
34
12
They knew
The pressure is on Chile's Ministry of Health over the country's under-the-radar provision of paediatric medical transition
May 19
•
Bernard Lane
51
1
Put down the knife
French revolt; America's Cass report; Brazil's drugs of dignity; trans chatbots; Crenshaw's chainsaw; Trans Europe Express; antsy gender docs in NZ…
May 16
•
Bernard Lane
64
7
Gone, but not forgotten
The gender-affirming model requires the erasure of inconvenient claims and data
May 9
•
Bernard Lane
57
14
What went wrong?
Internal documents suggest that radically new gender treatment was approved at a children's hospital without proper evidence or oversight
May 7
51
9
US Health Swears Off Gender Meds for Kids
America's federal health authorities have aligned with Europe's more cautious position on care for gender-distressed minors
May 4
74
13
Mr Butler's puberty blues
It's come to light that Australia's Health Minister was more worried about puberty blockers than we knew
May 2
•
Bernard Lane
47
9
April 2025
Non-binary scalpel
Australia's plastic surgeons want universal public funding for "gender-affirming" operations
Apr 30
•
Bernard Lane
45
18
Detrans horizon
Norwegian regret; US school secrecy; South Africa under analysis; Trump's systematic review; NHS alert; no-clue Kiwi health chiefs; Joyce choice; Strum…
Apr 16
•
Bernard Lane
43
6
Brazil's doctors hit the brakes
The Federal Council of Medicine has joined the international shift to caution on puberty blockers
Apr 13
•
Bernard Lane
50
5
All options open
An Australian judge loosens the straitjacket of gender-conforming medicine
Apr 10
•
Bernard Lane
100
9
