Discussion about this post

Beth
2d

Thanks for sharing! I didn't think I could be surprised anymore about trans ideology but I was wrong!

Liz S
2d

How many children and adolescents (and their misled/traumatised families) have to be sacrificed to this obscene, anti-science ideology before “professionals” do the job they’re supposed to do?

How many “professionals” are slavishly following a fashion without doing any research themselves to make sure they’re not implicating themselves in a medical catastrophe?

And how long are politicians going to kowtow to a (government-funded) lobby group rather than properly investigate the facts and make decisions based on evidence?

How long are the MSM and our national broadcaster going to lie to the public about a medical scandal that would have been exposed by all of them if investigative journalists just did their jobs?

And how long before all the people involved are made accountable for their negligence?

The number of failures in this entire catastrophe is all the more shocking because it’s happening to vulnerable children and adolescents and no one (in Australia at least) is really being made accountable.

Thank goodness you’re leading the way with exposing the reality, Bernard, but how terrible there aren’t a million journalists working to expose the greed, incompetence and medical malpractice along with you.

Thank you for your courage and all you do.

