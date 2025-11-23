Gender Clinic News

for the kids
11h

Thank you as always!

" that treatment decisions should be left to doctors, young people and patients. "

The doctors don't agree, the experts don't agree, as you note here. Thank you for highlighting some good comebacks to this often used argument.

As far as moral panics, the suicide myth is right up there!!

Jillian Stirling
5h

Partially good news but as always New Zealanders are confused! None of this stuff, puberty blockers, cross sex hormones should be available to confused, seemingly mentally ill young people under 18.

As for the ‘experiment ‘ with puberty blockers in Britain- that’s the stuff of Frankenstein. As Kelly J says- only the vulnerable may apply. Do these authority figures and doctors really know what they are doing in continuing the experimentation?

