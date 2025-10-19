Gender Clinic News

Gender Clinic News

Vincent Keane
Ethics and the current ‘Affirmative Model of Gender Care’ have long since abandoned a preoccupation with ethics so why bother now?

Medical negligence, or malpractice, occurs when a healthcare provider's care falls below the expected standard, causing a patient harm.

I reference summary of six (of many) studies of the long term outcome following Gender ‘Transition’.

• Individuals who underwent sex reassignment surgery exhibited substantial higher risks of mortality, suicidal behaviour, and psychiatric\]

• Among individuals who underwent SRS, somatic morbidity increased from 19.1% pre-surgery to 23.2% post-surgery, with a mortality rate of 9.6%. The average age at death was 53.5 years.

• This observational study showed an increased mortality risk in transgender people using hormone treatment, regardless of treatment type. This increased mortality risk did not decrease over time

• Total mortality was 51% higher than in the general population, mainly from suicide, AIDS, CVS diseases, drug abuse and unknown causes

• Fifteen years after sex reassignment the quality of life is lower in the domains general health, role limitation, physical limitation & personal limitation.

• From 107,583 patients, matched cohorts demonstrated that those undergoing surgery were at significantly higher risk for depression, anxiety, suicidal ideation, and substance disorders than those without surgery.

. . . . .It is obvious that in each of these studies serious harms have occurred. Practitioners are legally obliged to inform parents and children of the magnitude and frequency of the risk in a clear and concise manner. Anything less represents Malpractice/Negligence.

Jillian Stirling
It is an unethical study if there is no followup on the experiments that Tavistock have carried out on children or the other hospitals across the world. This issue feels like one big unethical experiment on vulnerable children.

