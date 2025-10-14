Gender Clinic News

Vincent Keane
18h

The Australian Human Rights Commissioner Lorraine Finlay has nominated Dr Michelle Telfer for a Human Rights Awards for her 'advocacy for trans and gender-diverse young people'.

This said ‘advocacy’ is inappropriate, not evidence based and is being systematically withdrawn as an acceptable intervention in children in most developed countries.

The outcome following gender transition in children is typically a ‘honeymoon period’ of five to ten years followed by a life of regret and misery.

I reference a few (of the many) long-term studies of the miserable long term outcome for those poor souls who put their hand up for ‘gender transition’

1. Long-Term Follow-Up of Transsexual Persons in Sweden (1973–2023)

• Key Finding: Individuals who underwent sex reassignment surgery exhibited substantially higher risks of mortality, suicidal behaviour, and psychiatric conditions compared to the general population.

2. Suicide Mortality Among Adolescents in Finland (1996–2019)

• Key Finding: Gender dysphoria alone did not predict mortality or suicide among adolescents referred to gender clinics. Psychiatric comorbidities were the primary predictors of mortality & medical gender reassignment didn’t mitigate suicide risk.

3. Somatic Morbidity and Cause of Death in Denmark (1978–2010)

• Key Finding: Among individuals who underwent SRS, somatic morbidity increased from 19.1% pre-surgery to 23.2% post-surgery, with a mortality rate of 9.6%. The average age at death was 53.5 years.

4. Transition as Treatment: The Best Studies Show the Worst Outcomes

• Key Findings: Total mortality was 51% higher than in the general population, mainly from suicide, AIDS, CVS diseases, drug abuse and unknown causes

. . . . . . . Surely Ms Finlay could find a more deserving candidate for the Human Rights award than Dr Telfer

Phil Dye
19h

How on earth can a reviewer elect to be anonymous? All of the 'peer reviewers' who voted against this article should be named, as well as those who supported its publication. Perhaps TEMU could get away with anonymous reviews, but a medical journal? Very suss indeed.

