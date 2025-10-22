Gender Clinic News

Gender Clinic News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Indio's avatar
Indio
18h

Oh Bernard, please keep up your good work of bringing truth into this world! Slowly but surely, people have to awaken to reality. As more and more of these children get sicker and sicker, the repercussions have to be showing up. For instance, how long will the health insurance companies put up with the lies of the medical world such as outlined within your article? We have great hope here in America as President Trump makes great strides in forcing the nonsense surrounding this issue to the forefront. However, so many who have no family members impacted (so far) tend to turn a blind eye to the atrocities occurring in the local "gender clinic" or the Planned Parenthood down the street in the USA. I would not wish the heartbreak of mentally ill loved ones placing all their woes on the fantasy of being "born in the wrong body" on anyone, as has happened in my family. Therefore, as you do your invaluable work in exposing these lies worldwide, I will continue to tell the truth in my sphere and continue to pray for all involved. Thank you once again. Love, Indio

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Bernard Lane
Heterodork's avatar
Heterodork
16h

Either these people are exaggerating or there's an awful lot of endocrinologists willfully risking their patients health. Why so few voices?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bernard Lane
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture