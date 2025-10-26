Gender Clinic News

Jillian Stirling
1d

It is good to see. These doctors and parents have unleashed a storm but will reap the whirlwind of being held to account as children grow up and realise they are forever changed and sterile. It is all so sad. There has been enough damage done. The detransitioners like Chloe Cole and Mel show that this is a failed experiment that had no ethical boundaries.

Vincent Keane
16h

I reference a very lengthy document (readily accessible on the internet) titled:

‘Overview of President Trump’s Executive Actions Impacting LGBTQ+ Health. Published Sept 25, 2025’

I cite a fragment of that document that sets the tone:

“Protecting Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation:

Purpose: Order directs agencies and programs to work toward significantly limiting access to gender affirming care for young people (defined as those under age 19) nationwide”.

. . . .Say/think what you will of President Trump, yet how we would rejoice if we were to find a senior politician in Australia with a hint of such insight and conviction!

