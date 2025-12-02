Gender Clinic News

Gender Clinic News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vincent Keane's avatar
Vincent Keane
2d

I reference a study from The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health of March 2019 titled: ‘Suicide in Indigenous youth: an unmitigated crisis’

In Australia, in the first month of 2019 alone, five Aboriginal girls, aged 12–15 years, have taken their own lives and a 12-year-old boy is critically ill after attempt suicide.

Indigenous children (5–17 years old) in Australia die from suicide at five times the rate of their non-Indigenous peers.

. . . Our national expenditure addressing child gender dysphoria must be staggering, and is partly justified with the rationale that without treatment suicide is a very real possibility.

There has been no child GD related suicide in Australia and I cannot find reference to such an event globally although I assume it has happened.

The suicide risk of children presenting with gender dysphoria is minuscule and approximates that of any child cohort that is burdened with the mental health pathologies that is present in the GD cohort.

. . . .Not so for our Indigenous children!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
K Tucker Andersen's avatar
K Tucker Andersen
2d

Thank you. This post should be required reading for every parent who is at all concerned with the current gender fluid ideology.

Also for everyone concerned with how off course bout medical establishment has gone and how “science” has become totally corrupted in the service of both ideology and perverse financial incentives.

Individuals should be imprisoned for this .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Bernard Lane · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture