Gender Clinic News

Vincent Keane
2d

THE SHAMEFUL ‘ASSIGNED AT BIRTH’ REFERENCE

I cite another HHS reference highlighting the unbridled arrogance and disrespect of those committed to promoting this nonsense:

…..The terminology “Assigned sex at birth” is not a harmless euphemism. It suggests an arbitrary decision not unlike “assigned seating”. It is actually an observation of a characteristic present long before birth, namely the child’s sex.

As law professor Jessica Clarke observes, ‘Sex assigned at birth’ is not a euphemism for ‘biological sex’ but a critique of the very concept”

Vincent Keane
2d

THE AFFIRMATIVE MODEL OF GENDER CARE RATES A FAIL IN THE US

I reference a publication from the US Department of Health & Human Services (HHS),19th November 2025, titled:

‘Treatment for Paediatric Gender Dysphoria – Review of Evidence & Best Practices’

It is an expansive document of 400 plus pages. I have scanned a modest proportion and am impressed with scientific rigour and conclusions reached:

I quote a few of the multiple pearls contained therein:

• The evidence for benefit of paediatric medical transition is very uncertain, while the evidence for harm is less uncertain.

• The “gender-affirming” model of care is a ‘child-led’ process in which comprehensive mental health assessments are often minimized or omitted and the patient’s “embodiment goals” serve as the primary guide for treatment decisions. .

• Proponents of paediatric medical transition claim that regret is vanishingly rare, while critics assert that regret is increasingly common

• No independent association between gender dysphoria and suicidality has been found, and there is no evidence that paediatric medical transition reduces the incidence of suicide.

• While a diagnosis of gender dysphoria has been the basis for initiating medical treatment this is not predictive that the individual will go on to have longstanding trans identity.

• The treatments recommended are invasive, usually irreversible and their purported benefits are based on poor quality evidence. In addition to infertility and impairment of sexual function the anticipated harms include adverse effects on bone health, cardiovascular function, and possible negative impacts on brain development.

• This is an area of remarkably weak evidence. The reality is that we have no good evidence on the long-term outcomes of interventions to manage gender-related distress.

The takeaway from this comprehensive document is that the ‘Affirmative Model of Gender Care’ is inappropriate, ineffective and unethical.

