Gender Clinic News

Gender Clinic News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vincent Keane's avatar
Vincent Keane
5d

THE DANES SEEM TO HAVE GOT THE MESSAGE

In the course of less than a decade Denmark experienced an exponential increase in the number of young people presenting with gender dysphoria. In 2014, there were 4 paediatric cases requesting gender reassignment.

By 2022, the number of referrals grew by 8700% to 352

. . . Following systematic reviews of evidence conducted in Europe and the subsequent reversal of the “gender-affirmation” paradigm in favour of a cautious, developmentally-informed approach, that prioritises non-invasive support with counselling rather than puberty blockers, hormones, or surgery.

Today, only 6% of the referrals are approved for hormonal transition, and no minors are allowed to transition surgically.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Vincent Keane's avatar
Vincent Keane
5d

I Reference yet another of the multitude of studies confirming the dreadful long-term outcome for those poor souls undergoing ‘gender affirmation surgery ’titled:

‘Risk of Suicide and Self-Harm Following Gender-Affirmation Surgery’

Cureus April 2024

. . . With the growing acceptance of transgender individuals, the number of gender affirmation surgeries has increased:

Transgender individuals face elevated depression rates, leading to an increase in suicide ideation and attempts. This study evaluates the risk of suicide or self-harm associated with gender affirmation procedures.

Patients who had a history of gender-affirmation surgery had a 12.12 times greater risk of suicide attempts vs. patients who had no history of gender-affirmation surgery.

In patients with a history of gender-affirmation surgery, there was a 3.35 times greater risk of being deceased

Patients with a history of gender-affirmation surgery had a 9.88 times higher risk of self-harm or suicide

. . . . and all the while the ABC has advised us:

“Dr Telfer is credited with helping to save many children's lives without pulling out a single scalpel or tending to any life-threatening diseases”.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Bernard Lane · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture