Gender Clinic News

Gender Clinic News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vincent Keane's avatar
Vincent Keane
20h

I reference the Spring 2025 edition of ‘Harvard Journal of Law & Public Policy’,

Therein some refreshing, no-nonsense logic, in relation to Gender Affirming Care.

Quote:

WATCHFUL WAITING VERSUS GENDER-AFFIRMING CARE

Much of current gender-affirming medicine in the US is focused on giving children what they want as quickly as possible.

This leads to mantras such as “children know who they are”.

However, giving children what they want now is not a rational basis for medical interventions with potentially permanent, and certainly long-term, impacts.

Watchful waiting is not the equivalent of conversion therapy; rather, it involves supportive counselling and is based on data that most cases of gender dysphoria in children and adolescents, in the process of the individual’s development, resolve by adulthood.

Watchful waiting was an accepted method of treatment in the field of paediatric transgender medicine in the United States and Canada until ten to fifteen years ago.

End Quote

. . . What was once a moderately challenging experience for those progressing through puberty has, for many, morphed into a nightmare crazed scramble for ‘affirmation’

The Royal Children’s Hospital received 0–2 GD referrals per-year up to 2009, followed by an exponential rise to 821 in 2021..

The proponents of this bizarre ‘therapy’ have created, a monster genie that nobody can put back in the bottle. Children are hooked and the long-term damage will be immense.

. . . Fortunately our National news source (the ABC) has reassured us that all is progressing according to plan and the children are safe in their hands:

“Dr Telfer is credited with helping to save many children's lives without pulling out a single scalpel or tending to any life-threatening diseases”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jenny Kyng's avatar
Jenny Kyng
1d

What does it say about this judicial system that it relies on non experts (the parents) to ensure that all the evidence is heard by a judge making a decision that will profoundly affect the health, sexual function and fertility of a child? Shocking.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bernard Lane
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture