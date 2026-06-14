Gender Clinic News

Gender Clinic News

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Vincent Keane's avatar
Vincent Keane
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I reference a Jama study from June of 2023 titled:

Transgender Identity and Suicide Attempts and Mortality in Denmark

This 42 year nationwide cohort study involved accessing data from over 6 million Danish-born citizens health records identifying individuals who had experienced suicide attempts and completed suicide among those who had undergone gender transition.

The findings indicate the transgender cohort was 7-8 times more likely to attempt suicide and 3.5 times more likely to die by suicide. The same cohort were twice as likely to die from non-suicide related causes.

These findings are similar to those in a multitude of long-term post transition studies that our Gender Clinicians are able to somehow avoid addressing.

. . . .When Singapore, a nation perceived as abiding in logic and ethics, appears to be wobbling this wicked 'treatment' might prevail.

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