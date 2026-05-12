Gender Clinic News

Gender Clinic News

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Vincent Keane's avatar
Vincent Keane
5d

“Psychological support should be the first line of treatment, and hormonal and surgical treatment should not be offered for children and adolescents under 18 years.

For adolescents aged 18 to 20 years old, hormonal therapy (excluding pubertal suppression) may only be offered in exceptional circumstances, with clear evidence of benefit, multidisciplinary team agreement, and informed consent from the adolescent and their parents”.

. . . . . . . Singapore would have been awash with suicide if this nonsense had been enacted. Thank God that Singapore’s Gender Police nipped this nonsense in the bud!

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for the kids's avatar
for the kids
5d

Thank you for keeping an eye on this!

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