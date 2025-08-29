Gender Clinic News

Bernard Lane
20h

Here are comments from anonymous reviewers for the journal.

Reviewer: 1

Comments to the Corresponding Author

Overall, there are several major issues with this manuscript including the lack of evidence used to make very significant claims e.g., the use of one case study, and lack of inclusion of the significant amount of research that finds GAMT to be beneficial to the mental health of trans people including adolescents. Suggesting that GAMTs are iatrogenic and that the RANZCP claim 'culpability' without a significant, thorough and deeply critically engaged research methodology is disturbing with the possibility and probability of causing a high degree of harm to the already disproportionately targeted trans and gender diverse population. Furthermore, some of the extant research has been misread and used to reflect findings incorrectly, and additionally, considering the claim that medical professionals who provide GAMT are "driven by ideology", there is a noted lack of stated reflection about how the authors paradigm impacts their claims and findings.

To elaborate I will provide more detail on a few of these points. Firstly, the authors suggest that adolescents are transgender due to a lack of "mentalizing" skill or ability and the absence of authority figures that assert or reinforce the youth is cisgender. In Australia and most other Western countries governed by the Diagnostic Statistical Manual, gender dysphoria and transgender as a gender identity are not seen as mental illness or symptom of a mental health condition, nor specifically due to a mentalization deficit. Secondly, regarding the role of psychiatric and parental figures in relation to providing health care for trans and non-binary individuals, the authors assert the it is the lack of "authority" from and by said figures, that prevents adolescents from being influenced into what they claim is an 'unnatural' or 'fictional' gender identity. Furthermore, they provide the term "transgender influencers" to reference individuals who tell "positive stories about gender affirming care" suggesting they do so with the aim of encouraging transition. They cite Selkie, Ellen et al. as the source of this information. The study by Selkie, Ellen et al. examines the role of social media use by a select group of adolescents in a rural US region. The study found social media use was an effective measure in relation to preventing and reducing mental health disparities for trans adolescents in that rural location, not that as the authors claim, social media use increases mentalizing issues leading to adolescents mistakenly thinking they are transgender.

Reviewer: 2

Comments to the Corresponding Author

Given the manuscript’s significant flaws, I strongly recommend against publication.

The manuscript is rife with mischaracterizations and bold claims unsupported by arguments. For instance, the author grossly oversimplifies arguments in favour of gender-affirming care as “the claim that children know who they are,” and then insists that it is “an ideological assertion that is inconsistent with all existing models of human development” without offering nearly adequate support for so bold an assertion. The author similarly comments that it is false “that gender interventions reduce suicide risk,” relying on a single controversial governmental review that some have claimed is fundamentally flawed. The author also presents select theories of child development and cognition as uncontroversial, failing to adequately explain and support them or compare them to competing theories. These problems recur throughout the article, making it read far more like a political tract than a rigorous academic essay. The “suggested RANZCP acknowledgement of culpability and apology” makes clear that this is indeed the case.

Despite the fact that the question at the heart of the manuscript—gender-affirming care for minors—turn in significant ways on medical ethics and neuroscience, the author does not draw on the extensive literature of both disciplines, nor seriously engage with the numerous articles that have been published on this specific question.

In addition to these substantive issues, the manuscript is poorly written. The author does not properly introduce the article’s thesis nor signpost its structure. The manuscript is meandering and difficult to follow, lacking structure. Given all the foregoing, publishing this manuscript would risk embarrassment for the journal.

Elizabeth
21h

Excellent. This is science.

The research and examination of available research, questioning the findings and answering to the facts, and postulating improvements based on those facts.

This is an excellent paper and deserves to be published.

I hope we share the heck out of it, and that it is gathered up and published in a more influential publication.

Thank you to the writers and thank you for publishing here, BL and GCN.

