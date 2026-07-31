Gender Clinic News

Gender Clinic News

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Vincent Keane's avatar
Vincent Keane
7h

This is a copy or the email I sent to him on reading the nonsense from the Nurses Union:

Thu, Jul 23, 4:28 PM (8 days ago)

To: Jason watson

Hi Jason,

I write from Perth having just read an article from the Australian Nurses Union on suicide and Gender Dysphoria.

The information you provided was, of course, accurate and most appropriate to be published as you did.

The Affirmative Model of Gender Care is a blight on the medical profession and is wreaking irreversible damage.

So well done, we need more like you who speak out.

Warm Regards,

Vincent Keane RACP (ret)

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Jazz's avatar
Jazz
8hEdited

Bravo Ruben and Jason, encore! The ANMF needs to face the natural, lawful consequences resulting from its rabid, anti science conduct.

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