Gender Clinic News

Gender Clinic News

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Viviane Morrigan's avatar
Viviane Morrigan
20h

My congratulations to Jason Watson for the courage to carry out his research and submit it for publication. The journal’s retraction of the article without clear explanation is evidence of a lack of courage in his professional colleagues. A similar change of heart within the general practitioner profession occurred recently in Australia when they withdrew an invitation to Prof Kaltiala in Finland to speak in a GP education webinar about her opposition to the dominant model in Australia of ‘gender affirmation.’

Fortunately, the National Association of Practising Psychiatrists had the courage to step in to give her a platform to present her ideas.

It is quite clear that a highly organised lobby group of gender identity ideologues are suppressing the expression of alternative professional views to the dominant Melbourne model of medical interventions that affirm the unreasonable view that adolescent conviction of being ‘born in the wrong body’ should be supported and that their emotional distress must be assuaged by modifying their body in irreversible ways that lead them into lifetime medical dependence rather than psychotherapeutic treatment of their fears and anxieties about their developing sexed body,

Ethical medicine is being suppressed, ethical health professionals are being hounded and their professional integrity and reputation being undermined by a cabal of self-interested advocates who refuse to engage in reasoned debate. We know this is because they do not have the evidence to support their confused and confusing ideas.

As a lesbian feminist, I am outraged that a small cabal of well funded LGB groups have been captured by TQ interests and have diverted the generous public funding they have received for support of lesbians and gay men into the pursuit of dangerous and permanently damaging medical interventions. Those health professionals who jumped onto this bandwagon are to be deplored and must get off their gravy train if they want to regain and retain public respect and avoid litigation for the part they have played in iatrogenic ‘gender medicine’.

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Vincent Keane's avatar
Vincent Keane
19h

I reference the first couple of lines of a study from the Lancet ‘Child and Adolescent Health’ of August 2026 titled:

‘Children and adolescents in the humanitarian response In Australia’.

In the first month of 2019 alone, five Aboriginal girls, aged 12–15 years, have taken their own lives and a 12-year-old boy is critically ill after attempt suicide.

Indigenous children (aged 5–17 years) in Australia die from suicide at five times the rate of their non-Indigenous peers”.

There has not been a single child gender dysphoria related suicide in Australia, indeed it is difficult to find evidence of a documented case globally.

RCH?

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