Gender Clinic News

Vincent Keane
2d

The explosive rise of the number of persons claiming to be transgender has produced multiple health, criminal and social challenges.

I reference very few of the many.

HEALTH:

Massive public health resources invested in child Gender Dysphoria claimed to be preventing child suicide (there has been no child GD related suicide in Australia and virtually none globally). Yet, our Indigenous children die from suicide at five times the rate of their non-Indigenous peers, and outrage remains muted.

US NIH: Transgender men accounted for 0.16% of all adults and 11% of all transgender adults receiving HIV medical care in the US from 2009 to 2014.

US CDC: Transgender women have disproportionately high rates of gonorrhoea, syphilis and HIV.

US CDC: Near one million people (0.3%) in the US identify as transgender and transgender people made up 2% (671) of new HIV diagnoses.

CRIME:

UK Parliament: M to F transitioners are over six times more likely to be convicted of an offence than F to M and 18 times more likely to be convicted of a violent offence.

US Statistics: Transgender individuals face disproportionately high incarceration rates in the U.S., with lifetime incarceration estimates ranging from 16% to over 37% compared to the 2.5% general population rate.

SOCIAL:

The insistence by female transgender individuals that they be acknowledges as such is a personal choice.

Their invasion women’s spaces is unacceptable.

Jillian Stirling
1d

That’s a great speech. We seem to want to medicate away sadness, sorrow, fear and discomfort. I stead we should embrace these transient emotions and work through the situation . I am mourning the death of my 41 year old son to alcoholism. Most days are ok. Yesterday was bad but today is a new day to be spent taking care of his children and looking after his widow.

Adolescent has been recently too painful for words for young people but it doesn’t last. There is a time for everything under the sun.

