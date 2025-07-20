Gender Clinic News

Gender Clinic News

Vincent Keane
9h

. . . . It would be interesting to ponder the regret rate in the cohort referenced in this publication from JAMA in June 2023. titled:

‘Transgender Identity and Suicide Attempts and Mortality in Denmark’

Conclusions and Relevance:

In this Danish population-based, retrospective cohort study, results suggest that transgender individuals had significantly higher rates of suicide attempt, suicide mortality, suicide-unrelated mortality, and all-cause mortality compared with the non-transgender population.

dd
12h

"Dr Chambry also defended hormone treatment as “partially reversible” and claimed the treatment regret rate was “very low, around 1-3 per cent”."

Doesn't that 1-3 per cent come from something called the Bustos study? Jesse Singal analyzed it, I believe, and found that numbers were mistakenly doubled in the study leading to lower regret rates by around half.

