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Vincent Keane's avatar
Vincent Keane
2d

TRANSWOMEN ARE SEXUALLY ABUSING THEIR CISGENDER SISTERS

Globally Trans Women (assigned male at birth) account for around 80% of self-identified transgender prisoners.

The WA government recently blocked an attempt by a violent prisoner who had ‘transitioned’ to female while serving a life sentence in a men's facility from transferring to the Bandyup Women's Prison.

He had begun hormone therapy after being incarcerated as a man.

. . . . The UK MOJ statistics from March/April 2019 (most recent official count of transgender prisoners):

• 76 sex offenders out of 129 transwomen = 58.9%

• 125 sex offenders out of 3,812 women in prison = 3.3%

…. The logic and safety of Australia’s anti-discrimination law that demands trans women have the legal right to use women’s restrooms and change facilities aligning with their affirmed gender identity demands a rethink.

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Rachel Hannam's avatar
Rachel Hannam
2d

Sandra

This is clear and comprehensive. I thought I knew a lot about this issue, but this part absolutely astounded me:

“The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) had this definition of sex on the website—

“A person’s assigned sex at birth, determined by sex characteristics observed at birth or infancy. A person’s sex can change over the course of their lifetime and may differ from their assigned sex at birth”

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