Gender Clinic News

Gender Clinic News

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Vincent Keane's avatar
Vincent Keane
1d

Dr Spencer joins a group of inspirational physicians who have dared to speak-out and make a stand against bad medicine, often at great personal cost.They include:

• Dr. Frances Oldham Kelsey (1914–2015)

The Danger: Thalidomide, a sedative heavily marketed to pregnant women in the late 1950s for morning sickness resulting in the birth of over 10,000 infants to be born with severe limb deformities drugs to be proven safe and effective before they can be sold.

• Upton Sinclair (1878–1968)

The Danger: Unregulated, untested patent medicines (often containing high amounts of alcohol, morphine, and cocaine) and tainted food.

While famous for exposing the meatpacking industry, Sinclair also heavily targeted the "quack" medicine trade. Drugs Act, forcing companies to list ingredients on their labels.

• Dr. Alice Hamilton (1869–1970)

The Danger: Industrial toxins like lead and mercury poisoning workers.

In the early 20th century, factory owners claimed these materials were perfectly safe. Dr. Hamilton investigated these workplaces, proving that everyday factory chemicals were crippling and killing workers.

• Peter Gøtzsche (1949–present)

The Danger: Drug companies suppressing negative clinical trial results. His books, such as Deadly Medicines and Organised Crime, force the medical Immunity to be more transparent.

• Dr. Peter Buxtun (1938–present)

The Danger: The Tuskegee Syphilis Study.

In 1966 he earned about a federally-funded study where hundreds of Black men with syphilis were deliberately left untreated so doctors could track the disease's deadly progression.

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Science_not_ideology's avatar
Science_not_ideology
1d

Great article Bernard and great outcome for Jillian!

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