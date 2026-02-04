Gender Clinic News

Gender Clinic News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Guy van Hazel's avatar
Guy van Hazel
Feb 4

The major problem remains the removal of completely normal organs or tissues to satisfy deluded or even temporary deluded thinking.

This is shocking enough in minors who cannot possibly understand what they are about to lose but violates the most basic of medical ethics which demands we first do no harm and this applies to all ages especially immature adults.

Reply
Share
Vincent Keane's avatar
Vincent Keane
Feb 4

THE IATROGENIC EPIDEMIC

…Historically the Royal Children’s Hospital recorded around one case of gender dysphoria (GD) every year or two. Beginning around 2010 referrals increased dramatically. By 2021 RCH reported 821 new cases representing an increase of around 160,000%.

Such figures defy any credible explanation grounded in biology alone.

If gender dysphoria had truly been a widespread, underdiagnosed, untreated, life-threatening condition prior to 2009 it would be assumed those earlier decades would have featured a multitude of severely traumatised and suicidal children.

That didn’t happen!

…Instead, around 2010 a condition that had barely registered in the medical literature suddenly emerged, transforming rapidly into an adolescent epidemic accompanied by claims of extreme morbidity and suicidality.

With the exception of infectious diseases medical conditions do not multiply exponentially in such a manner.

…The so-called GD epidemic is a condition created and promoted by medical intervention (the gender experts).

It is a damnable ideology that history has shown to be false.

….IATROGENIC: From the Greek iatros (healer) and genesis (origin), meaning harm caused by a healer.

Reply
Share
2 replies
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bernard Lane · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture