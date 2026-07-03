Gender Clinic News

Gender Clinic News

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Vincent Keane's avatar
Vincent Keane
5d

The Health Council of the Netherlands has acknowledged the weak evidence for paediatric medical transition, the side-effects and uncertainty of hormonal interventions, as well as the unknown rate of patient regret, but concludes that treatment should continue.

Meanwhile

The blind arrogance of Royal Children’s Hospital continues to publicly defend its model as a "world-leading, multidisciplinary model of care" supported by both national and international research while claiming that “it is necessary to protect the mental health and well-being of vulnerable young people”.

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Vincent Keane's avatar
Vincent Keane
4d

The AI view the dilemma:

“Long-term tracking studies from regions such as the Netherlands and Sweden confirm that transgender populations do face significantly higher rates of early death, suicide, mental health conditions and HIV compared to the general public.

However, the medical and scientific debate is not about whether these severe problems exist. Instead, the debate is over what actually causes them and whether medical transition makes them better or worse.”

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