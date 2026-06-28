Gender Clinic News

Gender Clinic News

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Elizabeth's avatar
Elizabeth
43m

I particularly like the news regarding success, and open public soundness, from those learned and respected voices of reason.

This article gives me a bit more courage.

Thanks Bernard

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1 reply by Bernard Lane
Vincent Keane's avatar
Vincent Keane
3h

SO MUCH FOR THE WEEKEND PRIDE CELEBRATONS IN HELSINKI

Finnish studies on gender transition, most notably the landmark nationwide register-based study following 2,083 youth and young adults, show that psychiatric morbidity remains high and often increases following medical transition. Rather than curing distress, underlying mental health needs often persist, prompting Finland to adopt a highly cautious, psychotherapy-first approach.

A comprehensive breakdown of the long-term clinical and registry findings reveals distinct medical and psychological outcomes:

• Persistent Psychiatric Morbidity:

• A major Finnish study from 1996-2019 found that those who underwent ‘gender feminising reassignment’ required specialist psychiatric rose from 9.8% prior to reassignment to 60.7% post.

• Mental Health Discrepancies: The study concluded that gender-referred adolescents were 3 to 5 times more likely to have elevated psychiatric needs than general population controls,.

• Mortality Outcomes: Researchers found that medical transition did not have a measurable impact on lowering suicide risk.

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