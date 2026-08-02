Gender Clinic News

Gender Clinic News

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Elizabeth's avatar
Elizabeth
6h

Thanks again for your thoroughness.

I'm heartened to see touches of awareness to the full depth of this issue, as well as reading strong, sound statements from learned, experienced voices.

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1 reply by Bernard Lane
Vincent Keane's avatar
Vincent Keane
5h

The following is wide of the current GCN topic but I believe it merits posting:

HIV PREVALENCE OF THE TRANSGENDER POPULATION IN THE US

….Long-term US post transition studies indicate that HIV prevalence is approximately 20% for trans transwomen and 2.6% for trans men

This translates as:

• HIV prevalence in Trans women is near 70 times that in the general population

• HIV prevalence in Trans men is near a mere 9 times that of the general population

This reality conflicts with the fact that are constantly reassured that the gender-affirming model is evidence-based healthcare that significantly improves the mental health and emotional wellbeing of those thus treated.

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