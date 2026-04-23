Gender Clinic News

Gender Clinic News

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Vincent Keane's avatar
Vincent Keane
3d

WHEN IS INFORMED CONSENT NOT INFORMED?

AusPATH, the Australian Association for Trans Health (the body dedicated to the ‘health, rights, and well-being of trans, gender diverse, and non-binary people") claims that gender-affirming care is associated with "very low rates of regret and de-transition".

Consequently clinicians typically do not advise families of documented studies indicating a poor outcome, rather the counselling process is designed to ensure families make "considered and informed treatment decisions through shared understanding, rather than presenting a predetermined negative outcome”.

I wonder:

. . . .What parent would sign off on their child’s ‘transition’ if they were made aware of the Swedish Swedish study titled 'Long-Term Follow-Up of Transsexual Persons in Sweden (1973–2023)' that found that the ‘transition’ cohort had a suicide rate of 19 times that of controls?

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Andrew Orr's avatar
Andrew Orr
3d

Thanks for such a forensic and pragmatic outlined approach. Intuitively an overwhelming majority of those in the medical profession, particularly those who are represented as key players in the direct provision of medical intervention ( child and adolescent psychiatrists, paediatricians and paediatric endocrinologists) are , largely silently, aghast at the grip the trans activists have achieved. If Sal Grover proves to be able to achieve a successful outcome from her own impending appeal, on the back of the LAG ( Lesbian Action Group) group’s case then she can add women’s rights to gay rights, to have been able to obtain judicial acknowledgment for Human Rights to extend beyond just “ trans rights “. Such legal precedence should provide the opportunity for successful challenge to protect future vulnerable minors diagnosed with childhood GD from medical intervention’s evidence-based risk of harm. The LAG and Sal Grover’s (“ Tickle vs Giggle” ) cases’ successful outcomes rest on the principle that Human Rights should not be restricted to any one of the many minority groups.

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