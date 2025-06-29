Gender Clinic News

Gender Clinic News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deborah Staines's avatar
Deborah Staines
21h

Thank you, Mr Wilson.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Vincent Keane's avatar
Vincent Keane
19h

Bad Medicine

Despite major advances in Western medicine, the discipline continues to support therapies without robust evidence of safety and efficacy—Below, I highlight three relatively recent examples of approved interventions that were introduced without adequate oversight. The third example, alarmingly, continues to be widely endorsed.

1. The Intravaginal Sling (IVS)

(Referenced previously in GCN)

Developed in Australia during the 1980s, the IVS was intended to treat pelvic floor dysfunction in women post-childbirth. Promoted by the Australian Medical Association (AMA), it was rapidly adopted internationally. Over time, however, severe and irreversible complications began to emerge. The widespread harm led to a global medical scandal and billions of dollars in legal settlements. The IVS is now a cautionary tale of premature endorsement.

2. The U.S. Opioid Epidemic

In the 1990s, Purdue Pharma launched an aggressive campaign to market OxyContin, falsely claiming that opioids could manage pain without risk of addiction. This claim—something even early-stage medical students would question—was nevertheless approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The medical community followed suit. By 2022, opioid overdoses had claimed the lives of over 110,000 Americans annually. Purdue Pharma was ultimately fined $8 billion and declared bankrupt. The FDA, however, has faced little accountability.

3. The Affirmative Model of Gender Care

Of the examples listed, this may prove the most serious—primarily because it involves irreversible damage to vulnerable children. The so-called "affirmative" model of gender care is currently endorsed by the AMA, various Australian medical colleges including the RACP, and national paediatric hospitals. The model provides children (a cohort heavily burdened with mental health conditions) with puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and irreversible sterilising surgery.

Long-term studies of the ‘affirmed’ cohort demonstrate elevated suicides rates.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bernard Lane
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture