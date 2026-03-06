Gender Clinic News

Gender Clinic News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kerrie MacDonald's avatar
Kerrie MacDonald
4h

Science is not ideology.

Reply
Share
Jazz's avatar
Jazz
4h

Totalitarian capture of GPs continues.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bernard Lane · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture