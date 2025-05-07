Gender Clinic News

Gender Clinic News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vincent Keane's avatar
Vincent Keane
May 7

Sweden, Finland, Norway, U.K. and now the UDS have shifted away from fully affirmative gender-affirming care for minors, adopting a more cautious approach. This shift involves restricting access to medical interventions like puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and transition-related surgery.

There is clearly an expanding rejection of the 'affirmative' model of gender care.

I suspect that those continuing to implement and promote 'gender transition' in children are now in a quandary:

To admit they were wrong would come at a huge price to their reputation and professional vulnerability; to continue would reflect logic entailed in the saying 'when you're in a hole keep digging'.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Guy van Hazel's avatar
Guy van Hazel
May 7

Thank you Dr Clayton for a brilliant and dogged investigation of this shocking scandal in Australian Medicine. Hopefully the Queensland Government Inquiry will take note of your findings and will follow the same rat holes that you had to crawl through to find this astonishing evidence.

If not them, then perhaps a plaintiff lawyer might do some work in the court room and extract this evidence before the court.

And perhaps courts might stop using gender affirmation clinicians for opinions on gender affirmation.

But hopefully your investigation and Bernard’s publication of it,will be a large step forward in bringing the scandal to light and stopping it completely.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bernard Lane
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture