Gender Clinic News

Jillian Stirling
It seems to me to be obvious that experimenting on children with healthcare that obviously isn’t healthcare but has very sad outcomes is just plain wrong. But then the same people did the same thing with dangerous unproven covid injections. My motto is don’t trust and ask lots of questions.

Vincent Keane
BUYER BEWARE

The ‘identity breakdown’ of transgender adults according to the ‘Williams Institute’ study in the US indicates is that there exists an approximate three-way near-equal split between ‘women’, ‘men’ and ‘binary’. Perhaps the situation is similar in Australia?

This equation is important as there are significantly elevated risk realities associating with the transgender women cohort for two reasons:

A high prevalence of sexually transmitted conditions and criminal activity:

1. Numerous studies confirm that TG women have high prevalence of HIV/AIDS. I cannot find current figures for HIV prevalence in this cohort in Australia however a study in 2018 indicated that the prevalence of HIV among the TG women cohort was 49 times that of the general population. In the United States HIV prevalence is highest among transgender women with recent estimates ranging from 14.1% to 18.8%.

2. I found it difficult to find recent figures for bacterial sexually transmitted diseases in this cohort however a study from 2017 indicated the following prevalences: Chlamydia 10%, Gonorrhoea 8% and Syphilis 3.1%

Criminal Activity:

Transgender women were over six times more likely to be convicted of an offence than female comparators and 18 times more likely to be convicted of a violent offence. Finally, as might be expected, studies imply that gender women exhibit a male-type patterns of criminality.

