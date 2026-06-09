Gender Clinic News

Gender Clinic News

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Vincent Keane's avatar
Vincent Keane
2d

GO WOKE GO BROKE

The Australian Medical Association (AMA) cf its British counterpart (BMA)

In 1962 95% of Australian doctors were members of the AMA. It is currently hovering somewhere around 25%. While the BMA’s current membership rate around 60%.

…There exists significant differences in positions taken by the respective Associations in relation to poorly evidenced treatments and even basic human anatomical and gender terminology. A few examples:

• Gender Affirming Care

AMA: Supports and advocates gender-affirming care for trans children.

BMA: Will conduct its own "evidence-led" evaluation

• What is Woman?

AMA: Defines "woman" as all individuals who identify as women.

BMA: Follows the ‘Equality Act 2010’ that defines a women as per her biological sex.

• What is Man?

AMA: An adult who identifies their gender as male

BMA: The presence of a Y chromosome and male reproductive organs.

• Can a man assigned male at birth get pregnant?

AMA: Acknowledges that pregnancy can occur across a diversity of genders.

BMA: Persons assigned male at birth (AMAB)cannot become pregnant

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Jenny Ching's avatar
Jenny Ching
1d

Great article by Sandra P. What a brilliant point she makes about conversion practices being enacted by the enforcers of gender ideology. So true. Every time we’re pressured to use “preferred” (aka compelled) pronouns, we’re being subjected to conversion practices.

As for health professionals’ right to free expression, it’s perfectly clear: if you agree with the gender ideologues who now run all our institutions, you’re entitled to your opinions. If you don’t, you will be professionally crucified.

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