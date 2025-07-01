Gender Clinic News

Gender Clinic News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vincent Keane's avatar
Vincent Keane
39m

FEAR AND LOATHING AT THE RCH

How times have changed:

From the high road of national heroine credited with helping to ‘save hundreds, even thousands of children's lives without pulling out a single scalpel or tending to any life-threatening diseases’ to accusations of misleading evidence in the case of a gender-confused 12-year-old boy.

. . . Opinions count but ignoring the well-defined protocls in medicine can come at a very high price!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Bernard Lane
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture