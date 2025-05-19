Gender Clinic News

Vincent Keane
May 19

HOW INFORMED IS INFORMED CONCENT?

I reference an article titled ‘Current Concerns About Gender-Affirming Therapy in Adolescents’ from Current Sexual Health Reports 14 April 2023.

I have attempted to summarised the key points in this 13 page article

• Public health authorities in Finland, Sweden & the UK conclude that the risk/benefit ratio of youth gender transition ranges from unknown to unfavourable.

• The longest-term studies with the strongest methodologies reported markedly increased morbidity and mortality and a persistently high risk of post-transition suicide among transitioned adults.

• Children and adolescents are too young to assume their gender identity is permanent.

• Despite the promise that gender transition is key to ameliorating the suffering of gender-dysphoric youth, systematic reviews of evidence failed to find trustworthy evidence of such improvements.

• Regarding cross-sex hormones the review found that improvements in mental health were highly uncertain and had to be carefully weighed against the risks of hormonal interventions.

• A recent long-term Swedish study also failed to find that either hormones or surgery improved long-term mental health outcomes of gender dysphoric adults. Those who refrained from surgery fare no worse, but they also had half as many serious suicidal attempts

• Proponents of gender-transitioning youth insist the benefits of the practice are self-evident even if systematic reviews of evidence cannot detect them.

• Benefit does not preclude regrets, which typically appear later. The “honeymoon period” can last from several months to several years with adverse effects emerging 8–10 years following.

There exists multiple scientific studies confirming the fact that grave negative outcomes occur following gender transition, particularly in the medium and long-term..

Medical ethics demand that patients (and in the case of minors the parents or guardians) are fully aware of all the possible positive and negative outcomes that could occur following an intervention.

In the case of gender transition the list of negative outcomes would include:

Elevated suicide rates, regret, early death, elevated mental health comorbidities, elevated cardiovascular risk, sterility, social stigma, exclusion from preferred gender toilets/change-rooms, challenged long-term relationships, discrimination etc.

