Gender Clinic News

Gender Clinic News

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MH's avatar
MH
Nov 16, 2023

Bloody good job Dad!! You’re a hero.

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Marilou's avatar
Marilou
Nov 16, 2023

wow. What a testimony from a loving father and politician who will now join the fight for more information and actual CARE for these children

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