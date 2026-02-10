Gender Clinic News

Vincent Keane
3d

PREVENTING CHILD SUIICIDE - THE GENDER PHYSICIANS NAILED IT!

Suicide is the leading cause of death among Australia’s Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children. It accounts for around 27% of all deaths in that age group. This represent one of the starkest public health disparities in Australia, a source of national shame.

A public health crisis demands urgent appropriate human resources and unbridled funding.

There are those who believe that we have recently experienced and are solving a global public health crisis:

. . . .Gender Dysphoria spontaneously appeared out of the blue around 2010. The experts informed us that it had had nothing to do with social contagion and that without massive institutional and fiscal support children would be suiciding on-mass.

Cheques were signed, outrage raged, a new breed of gender physician hero appeared. They understood what was going on and assured parents that they need trust their judgement.

Thus far the outcome has been most impressive: Not a single suicide and all those previously distressed children joyous in their made-to-order body.

. . . . Meanwhile, for around 27% of our indigenous young things remain pretty much the same.

Mumbum
3d

Does anyone know of any law firms who know the truth about gender ideology / any class actions being brought?

