Gender Clinic News

Gender Clinic News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vincent Keane's avatar
Vincent Keane
3h

Countries backtracking on access youth access to gender-affirming care include:

• Sweden (Kingdom of Sweden): Puberty blockers and hormones available only in "exceptional circumstances," prioritizing psychotherapy instead.

• Finland (Republic of Finland): Finland updated its guidelines in 2020 to prioritize psychological support, making puberty blockers and hormones rare for minors.

• United Kingdom (UK): Has banned the prescription of puberty blockers for children outside of research settings.

• Norway: Gender Affirming Care is considered experimental and restricted to clinical research settings.

• Denmark: Danish clinics have adopted a more conservative, cautious approach, mirroring changes in Norway and Sweden

• France: The French National Academy of Medicine is limiting the use of blockers and promoting psychosocial support instead.

• United States: 27 states have implemented bans or restrictions on care for transgender minors.

• And now Singapore.

I suspect that our gender physicians have dug a hole so deep to admit that they were wrong would be career ending.

Reply
Share
Jillian Stirling's avatar
Jillian Stirling
4h

Very wise.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bernard Lane · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture