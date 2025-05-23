Gender Clinic News

I reference a study titled ‘The Myth of “Reliable Research” in Paediatric Gender Medicine: A critical evaluation of the Dutch Studies—and research that has followed’ from the Journal of Sex & Marital Therapy. 2023

The question, “Just because we can, should we?” is not unique to paediatric gender medicine.

What makes this arena exceptional is the radical recent changes announced by WPATH SOC 8—for the removal of minimum age limits for medical and surgical treatments, and the elimination of the “distress”

Another unique aspect of the gender medicine field is that a number of clinicians tasked with caring for gender-distressed have taken on the role of political campaigner; and in doing so, have traded wisdom and nuance for blunt activism

No other paediatric intervention of similarly drastic nature has ever been delivered at scale based such low quality of evidence..

The scale of the potential harm can be fully appreciated if one considers that an astounding One in 10–20 middle school, high school, and college students in the West currently claim a transgender identity.

The field of gender medicine has a short time to self-correct before a growing number of authorities step in and impose guardrails to safeguard youth.

I find it difficult to believe that insurers would be prepared to pay out in circumstances where so many other countries have already said the evidence in support of puberty blockers is so poor that their use has been discontinued in those countries.

Even though mainstream media has been remarkably lax in its reporting on this medical scandal, this is not new news to any practitioner who keeps across discussion/debate re research and treatment of people experiencing incongruence with their sex - as every practitioner should be doing.

Will insurers will accept “ignorance” as an excuse? I suspect not.

