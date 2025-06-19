Gender Clinic News

Gender Clinic News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jennifer OBrien's avatar
Jennifer OBrien
3h

Thank you once again for your brilliant reporting Bernard. This is a very significant decision. Justice Thomas’ comments are particularly insightful.

I hope Mr Butler’s review will take them into account.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jillian Stirling's avatar
Jillian Stirling
3h

Very detailed article. It seems that Judge Sotomayr had only emotive arguments that say nothing about the long term consequences of such radical treatment.

It is a good judgement and very welcome.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bernard Lane
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture