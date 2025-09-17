Gender Clinic News

Guy van Hazel
3d

What hope is there when even the Australian, our only right of centre mainstream media outlet routinely rejects comments critical of the transgender religion? Two examples.

1.”legislate for 2 genders only and stop gender affirmation treatment of confused children”(a suggested policy for the Libs)

Rejected immediately.

2.”Yes Why don’t the Libs start by exposing the biggest medical scandal of this century, the medical gender affirmation of children. Once again they have been too gutless.”

Rejected at warp speed.

There is no longer any appeal process for rejected comments.

It appears that the Australian is just another institution captured by the Trans lobby.

Vincent Keane
2d

I reference a study in ‘Current Sexual Health Reports’, April 2023 titled: Current concerns about Gender-Affirming therapy in adolescents

Summary:

The question: “Do the benefits of youth gender transitions outweigh the risks of harm?” remains unanswered because of a paucity of follow-up data.

Long-term adult studies have failed to show credible improvements in mental health and suggested a pattern of treatment-associated harms. Three recent papers examined the studies that underpin the practice of youth gender transition and found the research to be deeply flawed. Evidence does not support the notion that “affirmative care” of today’s adolescents is net beneficial.

The field must stop relying on social justice arguments and return to the time-honoured principles of evidence-based medicine.

