Gender Clinic News

Guy van Hazel
Oct 6, 2023

It is also extremely distressing to other members of the medical profession to see children put on these one way paths to puberty blockers ( polite term for medical castration), then cross sex hormones and then mutilating surgery. All this to a physically normal child.

And hospital administrators, “learned “ medical colleges and politicians so terrified of the transgender movement all do a Pontius Pilate and look away.

The day is coming when they will all be made to answer for this perversion of medical practice and they will pay dearly.

1 reply by Bernard Lane
Vincent Keane's avatar
Vincent Keane
Oct 6, 2023

The good news:

I can find no record that a single gender dysphoria-related suicide in a young person has occurred in Australia, has there actually been any?

The bad news:

The age-specific death rate for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander child suicide is 8.3 deaths per 100,000 compared to 2.1 per 100,000 for non-Indigenous children.

If suicide and/or self-harm are a serious concern among our children then let’s put the Gender Dysphoria cohort in perspective and go where the real problem exists.

4 replies by Bernard Lane and others
12 more comments...

