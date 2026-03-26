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Vincent Keane's avatar
Vincent Keane
Mar 27

TRANSGENDER WOMEN EXHIBIT A MALE PATTERN OF CRIMINALITY

UK Ministry of Justice,12th December 2020

In 2018 the MOJ released statistics showing half of the people in prison who declare themselves transgender have been sentenced with one or more sexual offences. The vast majority of these trans sex offenders were born male. The MOJ statistics demonstrate that transgender women exhibit a male-type pattern of criminality. We conclude that transwomen in prison exhibit a propensity to sexual crime that matches their birth sex and not their gender identity.

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Vincent Keane's avatar
Vincent Keane
Mar 27

TRANSWOMEN ABUSING REAL WOMEN

DEPRAVITY IS RIFE IN THE TRANSWOMEN COHORT

I reference a link to Queensland Parliamentary document titled:

HARMS OF MEN CLAIMINY TO BE WOWEN

https://documents.parliament.qld.gov.au/com/LASC-C96E/PPROLAB202-EF1C/Taken%20on%20Notice%20and%20Response,%20Womens%20Forum%20Australia.pdf#:~:text=(This%20list%20features%20only%20a,males%20are%20on%20this%20list.

This document is a must-read for those concerned with the global effort to extinguish the inalienable reality of gender as well as the rampant sexual abuse by transwomen.

The document headings are as follows :

HARM OF MEN CLAIMING TO BE WOMEN

• Studies on Transwomen Offending Rates

• Long-Term Follow-Up of Transsexual Persons Undergoing Sex Reassignment Surgery:

• Cohort Study in Sweden

• Examination of Gender Diverse Offenders with a History of Sexual Offending

• Domestic and International Cases

• Violent and Sexual Crimes

• Women harmed for not adhering to Gender Ideology

• Sports harms

• Transgenderism and policy capture in the criminal justice system.

The majority of the transwomen cohort are assumed to be decent, law-abiding individuals who benefit from living as a female. However they exist alongside a dangerous and loathsome component of devious and depraved sexual abusers.

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