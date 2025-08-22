Gender Clinic News

Discussion about this post

Guy van Hazel
5d

Was anything else expected?

They wouldn’t want to upset their strongest supporters.

But where is Sussan Ley in all this? Too frightened to have an opinion let alone a strong one.

3 replies by Bernard Lane and others
Vincent Keane
5d

SUICIDE RATES APPEAR HIGHEST IN THOSE WHO UNDERGO GENDER TRANSITION

Australia’s centres of paediatric excellence believe that children diagnosed with gender dysphoria (GD) represent a serious suicide threat that frequently justifies Gender Transition (GT)

All this for a condition that, if left untreated, would spontaneously resolve (desist) in 80% of cases by the time the child had reached adolescence.

The long term outcome for those undergoing GT is well summarised in multiple studies. I reference very briefly from two (readily accessible on the internet):

‘Somatic Morbidity and Cause of Death in Denmark (1978–2010)’

• Key Finding: Among individuals who underwent GT, somatic morbidity increased from 19.1% pre-surgery to 23.2% post-surgery, with a mortality rate of 9.6%. The average age at death was 53.5 years.

'Transition as Treatment: The Best Studies Show the Worst Outcomes'

• Key Findings: Total mortality was 51% higher than in the general population, mainly from suicide, AIDS, CVS diseases, drug abuse and unknown causes

Given the well documented elevated suicide rate in those who had undergone GT 30, 40 and 50 years ago and the extremely rare suicide rate in children with gender dysphoria, it is probable that suicide occurs most commonly in those who have undergone Transition in the distant past and the ‘lifesaving’ intervention in children with GD represents a disservice of great proportions

HOWEVER: While on the subject of child suicide there exists very real ongoing scenario in Australia that puts the GD suicide threat into perspective.

I reference a study titled:

‘Suicide in Indigenous youth: an unmitigated crisis’ Lancet Child & Adolescent Health, March 2019

• Key Finding: In Australia, in the first month of 2019 alone, five Aboriginal girls, aged 12–15 years, have taken their own lives and a 12-year-old boy is critically ill after attempting suicide. Australia indigenous children (aged 5–17 years) die from suicide at five times the rate of their non-Indigenous peers.

13 more comments...

© 2025 Bernard Lane
