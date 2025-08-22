The gist

Australia’s centre-left Labor Party Health Minister Mark Butler has ruled out for now any federal restriction on paediatric gender medicine pending new national guidelines expected in 2028.

At the National Press Club in Canberra on Wednesday, the federal minister was asked by a journalist if he were considering “any kinds of restrictions” in the light of local and international developments adverse to the “gender-affirming” treatment model with its poorly evidenced puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones for minors.

“I’ve done what I think is appropriate from the Commonwealth,” Mr Butler said. The minister recapped his January 31 announcement that the National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) would develop new countrywide treatment guidelines for gender-distressed minors.

He had also asked the NHMRC to carry out “a comprehensive review” of the current de facto national guidelines used by state-based health services and issued in 2018 by the gender clinic of the Royal Children’s Hospital (RCH) Melbourne.

Under the NHMRC timeline, the expert committee to draft the new guideline was expected to have been established by July 2025 as part of the first stage of the project.

Asked about any delay, a spokeswoman for the NHMRC said the first stage was “well advanced” and the expert committee would be set up “in coming weeks”.

“Interim advice on the use of puberty blockers is still expected to be available in mid-2026,” she told GCN.

The full guideline is scheduled for approval and release in March 2028.

In December last year, Minister Butler’s office sought urgent advice from officials in his department on puberty blockers, including “the evidence around the safety of current Australian practice [and] the weight of evidence in support of a pause or ban in the Australian context”.

This was prompted by news that his UK Labour counterpart, Health Secretary Wes Streeting, had imposed an indefinite ban on puberty blockers, declaring it “a scandal that [this] medicine was given to vulnerable young children, without proof that it was safe or effective, or that it had gone through the rigorous safeguards of a clinical trial.”

The April 2024 Cass report, consistent with systematic reviews in multiple overseas jurisdictions, had found the evidence for hormonal treatment of gender-distressed minors to be remarkably weak, meaning there is no firm basis for saying whether these interventions help or harm.

The detail

At the press club on Wednesday, the questioning journalist cited significant events since Minister Butler’s January 31 announcement.

These included the Family Court’s re Devin ruling highly critical of the RCH Melbourne gender clinic and of the lead author of its 2018 gender-affirming guidelines.

The journalist also made reference to news of a retired judge who said it was now clear that a much-celebrated “trans health rights” case of 2013, re Jamie, was mistaken in its assumption that puberty blockers were reversible and not risky.

In his answer to the journalist on Wednesday, Mr Butler emphasised the federal demarcation between the national standards-setting role of the NHMRC and the state-based delivery of puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones to minors.

“The NHMRC has a statutory charter to do that [guideline development] work,” he said.

“Its capacity to do that, I think, is unparalleled, and frankly, given the level of debate and contest around this [subject of paediatric medical transition], I thought it was appropriate that the most esteemed body in this area in the country, do that work, rather than have these debates play out in different ways in different jurisdictions.”

He said the NHMRC would provide “the most up-to-date, most expert clinical advice”.

“In the meantime, these [hormonal transition] services are all provided by state governments across the country. They are the ones who fund the services, employ the clinicians, make these decisions.”

State governments have subsidised off-label puberty blockers for gender-distressed children. These hormone suppression drugs do not have regulatory approval for this purpose and are not funded by the national Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS).

However, state children’s hospitals which host gender clinics are in receipt of federal health funding.

And Mr Butler’s federal Department of Health and Aged Care appears to condone the practice of federally subsidised testosterone being prescribed for transgender-identifying females on the grounds that they suffer from the PBS indication of “androgen deficiency/testicular disorder”.

The department has been unable to give a clear answer to the question whether this is lawful.

Recently, a spokesperson for the department told GCN that the criteria for PBS testosterone simply “state that a patient must have an established pituitary or testicular disorder.”

“The listing does not specify any gender-based eligibility for treatment access. Further, the listing does not specify particular pituitary or testicular disorders.”

Diagnosis of these female patients was up to “the clinical judgement of the prescriber,” the spokesperson said.

There is no evidence that females who identify as trans or “non-binary” suffer from any hormonal anomaly before they begin to take supra-physiological doses of cross-sex hormone drugs, meant to be taken lifelong, with known and unknown health risks.