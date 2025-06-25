Gender Clinic News

Heterodork
8h

The ethics of using a control group to measure effectiveness is well established, so that statement by the groups reeks of motivated reasoning and obfuscation. Of course pouring attention, love bombing children and offering them a simple answer to complex mental anguish is already a powerful placebo in the short term. We desperately need new treatments funded equivalently.

We're very close to gender researchers just confirming their biases through a myriad of ways (they clearly already have formed a view and will be desperate to confirm it) and then claiming they have reached a higher evidence standard and have settled the matter.

The issue is upstream from medicine and requires strong leadership across institutions and a strong fourth estate. Both have been sorely lacking.

Jazz
8h

Oh Bernard, this is so very concerning. When FOI officers are so indoctrinated and politicised they’re failing to do their job on previously partially released information - we are in a whole world of pain.

“chief executive Professor Steve Wesselingh hails”… non-binary nonsense in last years annual report this is just awful. Head, wall, bang.

Thankyou for doing this painstaking work Bernard. I hope you can stand appealing to the OAIC or Ombudsman- whomevers next.

