Gender Clinic News

Gender Clinic News

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Eriko's avatar
Eriko
May 2, 2025

Another great article, Bernard! It feels like people might be on the verge of waking up to the harms of the gender affirming model, which for so long we haven't been allowed to question.

I wish the politicians didn't rely so heavily on captured institutions, especially those who stand to benefit financially, for policy advice.

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Vincent Keane's avatar
Vincent Keane
May 3, 2025

Perhaps, in the near future our paediatric hospitals might have to cast aside this unethical woke nonsense and get back to treating sick children?

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