Gender Clinic News

Gender Clinic News

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Vincent Keane's avatar
Vincent Keane
Feb 7, 2025

The evidence that is claimed to support the safety efficacy of the ‘Affirmative’ model of gender care does not exist. In addition there would appear to be a clear conflict of interest tempered by fiscal issues in relation to the role of the Sax Institute and the ‘evidence’ supporting the Affirmative ‘model of care’

That aside, the fact that our Minister of Health and Aged Care, Mark Butler, could be commenting the status of the evidence supporting the model is inappropriate. The Parliamentary website lists, among other things, ‘The occupation of politicians prior to entering Federal Parliament’. Minister Butler’s only work prior to entering parliament is cited therein as:

Union official from 1992 to 2007.

Hardly exposure that would lead to an understanding of 'Evidence Base'

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Petula's avatar
Petula
Feb 11, 2025

What a joy to read such a patient, thorough and rigorous analysis. (The subject-matter, however: not so joyous)

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