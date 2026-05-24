Gender Clinic News

Gender Clinic News

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Jillian Stirling's avatar
Jillian Stirling
5h

My faith in the medical bureaucracy plummets further. Great article. Very sad and depressing though. The experiments on children continue.

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Gay J's avatar
Gay J
6h

Very interesting article Bernard. Thank you for the work you do.

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