User's avatar
Liz S's avatar
Liz S
May 9

Brilliant work as usual, Bernard.

I can’t unsee the admission in the hearing before Family Court judge Andrew Strum that 100% of children referrred to the Gender Clinic that prides itself on having a “multidisciplinary approach” were put on puberty blockers.

Not one was treated with what every one of these children need - proper mental health support.

In the past, the ABC would have done its job as our public broadcaster of a thorough journalist Investigation that exposed exactly what we all know through your amazing work. The ABC’s negligence is unbelievable, and leaves the excuse “we just didn’t know” open to the politicians who actually do know, but are so cowardly they won’t act. “Governing for all Australians, but not vulnerable children” apparently.

I hope the demise of the Greens millstone will prompt a resurgence of reliance on science and ethical medical practice rather than ann unscientific (but immensely profitable) ideology.

Vincent Keane's avatar
Vincent Keane
May 9

The Australian Medical Association (AMA) Position:

The AMA supports gender-affirming care for children and young people, advocating for access to puberty blockers and hormone therapies, as well as gender affirmation surgery.

. . . . The AMA has again lost the plot in the pursuit of wokeness; It’s not difficult to understand why less than 30% of Australian doctors are members of the AMA

