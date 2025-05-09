When Soviet comrades fell out of favour, their likeness would be disappeared from photos past, present and future. Source: The Commissar Vanishes: The Falsification of Photographs and Art in Stalin’s Russia , 1997, by David King

Comment

Our gender clinic is “one of the world’s best” and our interventions to help children with gender dysphoria “adhere to strict clinical governance standards.”

Our treatment guideline has been “peer reviewed at the highest level, published in the Medical Journal of Australia [MJA] and adopted by healthcare providers across Australia and the globe.”

“As a public institution we expect and welcome public scrutiny that is fair, objective and factual.”

Such was the tone of the open letter issued by the Royal Children’s Hospital (RCH) Melbourne on 13 December 2019, the year in which international concern about experimental, “gender-affirming” medicine for minors reached Australia.

But RCH Melbourne has shown little sign of welcoming scrutiny and now, sometime after April 18 this year, its open letter was taken down from the hospital website.

Why?

Was it because psychiatrist Alison Clayton began to ask difficult questions last year about a seeming lack of clinical governance oversight of the RCH gender clinic?

Was it because just two months before this open letter, a hospital governance committee—responsible for ensuring the efficacy and safety of new clinical practice—decided not to approve the radical new treatment model enshrined in the gender clinic’s treatment guideline? (We know this only now because of Dr Clayton’s inquiries.)

Was it because a startling admission in the version of the RCH guideline published by the MJA led a pioneer of evidence-based medicine, McMaster University’s Professor Gordon Guyatt, to declare the document an “untrustworthy” guide for clinicians?

Was it because that 2018 RCH guideline, misleadingly badged as “Australian standards of care,” has suffered other blows to its credibility, the most recent being a decision by Australia’s Health Minister Mark Butler to send it off for “a comprehensive review.”

Was it because, unlike the low-quality RCH document, the new guidelines to be developed by the National Health and Medical Research Council will be required to inform clinicians of the (low) quality of the evidence for puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones?

Was it because the best-known global health provider to adopt the RCH guideline is the unguarded activist, Helen Webberley, who is the British co-founder of the online clinic GenderGP?

Who knows?

Yesterday, I emailed RCH asking if the hospital still stood by its December 2019 open letter. No response, as usual.

And then I began to find other broken links on the RCH website, other relevant material apparently poked down a “memory hole,” as Orwell would say.

“A number of The Times [newspaper] which might, because of changes in political alignment, or mistaken prophecies uttered by Big Brother, have been rewritten a dozen times still stood on the files bearing its original date, and no other copy existed to contradict it. Books, also, were recalled and rewritten again and again, and were invariably reissued without any admission that any alteration had been made.”—George Orwell, 1984

Not found

Here is a list of some disappeared material at RCH Melbourne, with links to the remaining source page or automated Internet archives where they exist—

A September 2017 news item, “The RCH launches medical guidelines for trans youth care.”

A link to the hospital governance committee—the New Technology and Clinical Practice Committee—that denied approval to the gender service in October 2019

A link to the procedure for “Approval for the introduction of new medical technology, clinical practice, pharmaceutical agent or medical device.”

A September 2021 news item welcoming a ruling from a newspaper standards body, the Australian Press Council, which partially upheld a complaint by gender clinic director Dr Michelle Telfer against my 2019-20 coverage in The Australian.

Social contagion

It’s not just RCH that has been spiriting away inconvenient material.

The Sydney-based Sax Institute, funded by the Health Department of New South Wales (NSW), produced a 2020 gender dysphoria report with the capacity to oscillate between public and hidden status.

It was conveniently hidden when the Hunter New England Local Health District of the NSW department made the false claim that this “independent” Sax report had “found strong evidence for a gender-affirming approach to health care.”

After I wrote about this in March 2023, the Sax report magically reappeared in public mode.

In mid-2022, New Zealand’s Ministry of Health quietly removed the reassuring phrase “safe and fully reversible” from its website’s promotion of puberty blockers.

Two years earlier, England’s National Health Service had shown the way, abandoning without announcement or explanation its online claim that blockers were “fully reversible.”

Towards the end of last year, the RCH Melbourne gender clinic also deployed a stealth edit to adopt a more defensive position on its website.

Its previous unqualified claim that blockers are “reversible”—a claim taken on faith by Australia’s Family Court in the 2013 case of a 10-year-old seeking puberty suppression—was transformed into the vague assertion that this intervention in normal development is “largely reversible.”

In the US, the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) claimed in its current standards of care (SOC-8) that its treatment advice for adolescents was not based on a “gold-standard” systematic review because “the number of studies is still low, and there are few outcome studies that follow youth into adulthood.”

In fact, as part of preparations for SOC-8, WPATH had commissioned more than a dozen systematic reviews on treatment of adolescents and adults from researchers at Johns Hopkins University, presumably expecting positive data.

Court documents show that WPATH sought to suppress the unfavourable results of systematic reviews and to control their presentation and political effect, while requiring the Johns Hopkins researchers to state that WPATH had no influence in the process.