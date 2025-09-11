Gender Clinic News

Gender Clinic News

Discussion about this post

Erica
3d

Thank you Bernard for this reporting. I was previously scheduled to attend but made the decision not to.

1 reply by Bernard Lane
Guy van Hazel
3d

It is extremely disappointing that Professor Guyatt signed the statement saying Gender Affirmation was medically necessary treatment.

And then to see him try to weasel out of his mistake.

I think the only thing he can do to resurrect his reputation is make a public statement that makes clear his position which was previously that the evidence was too weak to support Gender Affirmation treatment.

