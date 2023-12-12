Gender Clinic News

Gender Clinic News

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Cathie's avatar
Cathie
Dec 12, 2023

Thank you Bernard. This is just so clear and follows brilliantly on from minister Fentiman‘s expressed support for government being able to admit their mistakes. And good to know Jillian’s correction is on record.

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Vincent Keane's avatar
Vincent Keane
Dec 12, 2023

Indeed doctors often disagree on interventions and outcomes in medicine and this, in many circumstances, is a most ‘healthy’ reality.

The discipline of medicine has a history of disastrous flaws that irreversibly damaged countless poor souls.

Disagreement is most profound when interventions are most invasive, irreversible and address a vulnerable cohort.

Medicine’s answer to disagreement in relation to interventions and controversy is a clinical trial, not just any clinical trial but a randomized double blind placebo control, the “Gold Standard” in intervention based studies.

The ‘affirmative’ approach to the treatment of gender dysphoria involves children and young people. The protocols includes the use of off-label hormonal products with unknown long-term effects, irreversible genital mutilation and permanent sterility.

This cocktail of horrors has not undergone any form of clinical trial

If ever there was a medical intervention demanding disagreement this one ticks all the boxes and more!

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