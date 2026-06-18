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Renate Klein's avatar
Renate Klein
4d

Yes it is a good speech! However, typical of Cory Bernardi, he leaves out that many of these children, particularly girls, will turn out to be same-sex attracted, i.e. lesbians. That really has to be said. It was a researcher from the GIDS in London who said that ‘gender affirming care’ will wipe out lesbians and gay men!

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Vincent Keane's avatar
Vincent Keane
4d

Is the AMA qualified to Promote & Support the Affirmative Model of Genser Care?

While the AMA strongly endorses gender-affirming care it is appropriate to test the Association’s record in ensuring safety and efficacy of medical interventions in which it has been involved

Does the AMA have a flawless record in this context?

The answer is a resounding ‘NO’:

The AMA’s endorsement and marketing of Intravaginal Sling Device (IVS) to treat pelvic dysfunction in women has been referred to as ‘the Worst medical scandal since Thalidomid'.

I reference a couple of news articles that outline the disaster that followed the treatment endorsed and marketed by the AMA.

https://www.watoday.com.au/national/western-australia/australian-medical-association-president-confirms-ama-was-role-in-pelvic-mesh-scandal-20170822-gy1hzj.html

https://www1.racgp.org.au/newsgp/clinical/life-after-mesh-one-patient-s-harrowing-experience

More than 100,000 women globally have pursued lawsuits for severe life-altering complications resulting in global settlements in the $billions.

….Given the magnitude of the damage done by the IVS device it would be reasonable to expect that the AMA would, in future, adopt a most cautious approach to endorsing another invasive irreversible and sterilising therapy, particularly one involving children, given the multiple long term post-transition studies that confirm those who ‘transition’ have a greatly elevated suicide rate, lifelong mental health comorbidities and early death.

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