Vincent Keane
Apr 16

Britain's highest court ruled on Wednesday that only biological and not trans women meet the definition of a woman under equality laws, a landmark decision greeted with concern by trans supporters but welcomed by the government as bringing clarity. The decision confirms that single-sex services for women such as refuges, hospital wards and sports can exclude trans women, clearing up legal ambiguity. issues.

Indio
Apr 18

Dear Bernard, please keep on with your excellent reporting of worldwide Gender Clinic News.

I can depend on you to always have the most current and accurate information. You are doing an invaluable job for the family members of those who have fallen for the transgender cult. Seeing the truth you print; (the good, the bad and the ugly), keeps this grandmother apprised and informed. Lately it seems my prayers are being answered, as I feel I can see changes in what you are reporting. I know this will continue to be a long and hard-fought battle, the enemies are many, and they are deeply entrenched in our societies. Even in America. though the administration changed.

(I am so grateful for the changes so far!) I will keep praying my three young adult grandchildren will someday overcome the harm that has been done to them and by them to their bodies, their lives, and to our whole family. Do you believe as I do, though, that there are more and more positives?

Thank you, so very much. Love, Indio

1 reply by Bernard Lane
